2018 Chevrolet Cruze

46,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

IFM Auto Sales Inc

647-898-7696

LT

Location

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5805072
  • Stock #: 107
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7202220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT L4, 1.4L TURBO 

 

SUNROOF, Alloy wheels, BLUETOOTH, keyless, push start, Manufacture starter  AND MUCH MORE..

 

GREAT CAR TO USED IT FOR UBER OR LYFT..

Alloy wheels, BLUETOOTH, keyless AND MUCH MORE..

 

LOW LOW KM AND ITS CLEAN IN AND OUT.

 

PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ )

 

Safety certification is included in the asking price..

 

RECENTLY DETAILED..

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE AND LOTS OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE...

 

We have been serving the GTA since 2011,Family owned and operated, No hidden costs or fees. All our vehicles include safety Certification and 24 Months or 24000km Extended warranty. 

 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE ( good credit or bad no problem, we will get you behind the wheel)

 

CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax )

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BUY FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

We are a Proud Member of OMVIC and UCDA

 

 

WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT.

 

IFM AUTO SALES INC.

264 FAIRALL STREET

 AJAX ONT L1S 1R6

(905)-428-2077

(647)-898-7696

 

Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00 Sunday closed.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

