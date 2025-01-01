Menu
<div>BLACK ON BLACK, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, WELL SERVICED, KROWN OIL SPRAYED. VERY CLEAN. MUST BE SEEN.<p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br /><br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br /><br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 <br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p></div><p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Spark

155,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
155,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kl8cd6sa0jc482102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

