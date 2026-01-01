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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT & comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

211,711 KM

Details Description Features

$8,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

"STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14175937

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

"STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1779982334646
  2. 1779982335192
  3. 1779982335647
  4. 1779982336126
  5. 1779982336572
  6. 1779982337033
  7. 1779982337471
  8. 1779982337947
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
211,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1JR349495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1659
  • Mileage 211,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT & comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic. ). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$8,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan