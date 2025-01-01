$8,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 391,500 KM
Vehicle Description
GREY ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, NO RUST. HIGH KMS, DRIVES GREAT.
SOLD AS IS
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
