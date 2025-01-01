Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 1em;>GREY ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, NO RUST. HIGH KMS, DRIVES GREAT. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>SOLD AS IS</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br /><br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br /><br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 <br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p><p><br /><br /></p><p> </p>

2018 Ford F-150

391,500 KM

Details

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

12862799

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
391,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB5JFC18096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 391,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GREY ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, NO RUST. HIGH KMS, DRIVES GREAT. 

 

SOLD AS IS

 

 

 

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.



 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-270-3324

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2018 Ford F-150