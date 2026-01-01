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<html> <p>WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN, SERVICE AT FORD DEALER SINCE NEW. MATCHING CAP, HEAVY DUTY SLIDING WORK TABLE. 3.5 L ECO BOOST, GREAT ON FUEL. MUST BE SEEN. </p> <br> <p>CERTIFIED </p> </html>

2018 Ford F-150

185,400 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14418408

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
185,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG7JFD98102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,400 KM

Vehicle Description


WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN, SERVICE AT FORD DEALER SINCE NEW. MATCHING CAP, HEAVY DUTY SLIDING WORK TABLE. 3.5 L ECO BOOST, GREAT ON FUEL. MUST BE SEEN.




CERTIFIED


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-3324

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$24,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2018 Ford F-150