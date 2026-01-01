$24,800+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
185,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG7JFD98102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,400 KM
Vehicle Description
WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY CLEAN, SERVICE AT FORD DEALER SINCE NEW. MATCHING CAP, HEAVY DUTY SLIDING WORK TABLE. 3.5 L ECO BOOST, GREAT ON FUEL. MUST BE SEEN.
CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-XXXX(click to show)
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2018 Ford F-150