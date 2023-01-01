$21,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
221,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9835112
- VIN: 1FTEX1C55JKD89626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 221,500 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT, LONG BOX, BACK RACK, TOOL BOX, V8, EXT CAB. VERY WELL SERVICED. BACK UP CAMERA, NEW BRAKES.
CERTIFIED.
OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
