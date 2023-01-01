Menu
2018 Ford F-150

221,500 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
XLT

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

221,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C55JKD89626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 221,500 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT, LONG BOX, BACK RACK, TOOL BOX, V8, EXT CAB. VERY WELL SERVICED. BACK UP CAMERA, NEW BRAKES.

 

CERTIFIED.

 

 

OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

 SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626   ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME! 

 OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

