Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Ajax, ON

2018 Hyundai Tucson

207,333 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12609505

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1749154919
  2. 1749154919
  3. 1749154919
  4. 1749154919
  5. 1749154919
  6. 1749154920
  7. 1749154919
  8. 1749154920
  9. 1749154920
  10. 1749154919
  11. 1749154919
  12. 1749154920
  13. 1749154920
  14. 1749154919
  15. 1749154919
  16. 1749154920
  17. 1749154919
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA4XJU771666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Ajax, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GX 123,500 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte EX Limited for sale in Ajax, ON
2019 Kia Forte EX Limited 115,400 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Ajax, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn 203,500 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2018 Hyundai Tucson