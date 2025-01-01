Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Ajax, ON

2018 Jeep Cherokee

197,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
12442116

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1745444303
  2. 1745444301
  3. 1745444303
  4. 1745444303
  5. 1745444302
  6. 1745444303
  7. 1745444301
  8. 1745444301
  9. 1745444301
  10. 1745444302
  11. 1745444303
  12. 1745444303
  13. 1745444303
  14. 1745444302
  15. 1745444301
  16. 1745444303
  17. 1745444303
  18. 1745444300
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX8JD536413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Ajax, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 197,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ajax, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL 188,900 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT, Sport for sale in Ajax, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT, Sport 213,800 KM $27,500 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2018 Jeep Cherokee