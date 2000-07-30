Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

69,500 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
GS

GS

Location

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

69,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5804691
  • Stock #: 102
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L78JM221723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda3 GS

 

Great on fuel with skyactive engine.  

 

GREAT on gas..

Alloy wheels, BLUETOOTH, keyless AND MUCH MORE..

 

 

LOW LOW KM AND ITS CLEAN IN AND OUT.

 

PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ )

 

Safety certification is included in the asking price..

 

RECENTLY DETAILED..

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE AND LOTS OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE...

 

We have been serving the GTA since 2011,Family owned and operated, No hidden costs or fees. All our vehicles include safety Certification and 24 Months or 24000km Extended warranty. 

 

CARPROOF AVAILABLE (we will provide you a full vehicle history report with carfax )accident repaired ( rebuilt)

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BUY FROM AN ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

We are a Proud Member of OMVIC and UCDA

 

 

WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT.

 

IFM AUTO SALES INC.

264 FAIRALL STREET

    AJAX ONT L1S 1R6

(905)-428-2077

(647)-898-7696

    

Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00 Sunday closed.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

