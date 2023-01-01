Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

167,680 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Auto

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Auto

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

167,680KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 4T1B61HK1JU031718

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,680 KM

***Certified****

 

very well maintained 

Runs and drive very good

price is including Safety

Please call for more information

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

