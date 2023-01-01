$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2018 Toyota Camry
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE Auto
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
167,680KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10161921
- VIN: 4T1B61HK1JU031718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,680 KM
Vehicle Description
***Certified****
very well maintained
Runs and drive very good
price is including Safety
Please call for more information
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7