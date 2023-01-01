Menu
ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON GAS, HYBRID, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES. MUST BE SEEN.

CERTIFIED.

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2018 Toyota Camry

217,888 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

2018 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

217,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B21HKXJU507346

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,888 KM

ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, GREAT ON GAS, HYBRID, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES. MUST BE SEEN.

 

CERTIFIED.

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2018 Toyota Camry