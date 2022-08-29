$39,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
AWD Hybrid Limited
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
173,087KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9286432
- VIN: 5TDDGRFH2JS051108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,087 KM
Vehicle Description
****HYBRID****LIMITED****FULLY LOADED****
Very well maintained
Very clean inside out
Safety & warranty available for an extra charge
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
