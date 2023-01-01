$82,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324
2019 Ford F-250
FX4 OFFROAD, POWERSTROKE 6.7L, PANO ROOF
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10154556
- VIN: 1ft7w2bt1kef26191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,400 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, MECHANIC OWNED. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW TRUCK. MUST BE SEEN. LOW KMS.
CERTIFIED
EASY TO FINANCE. OAC.
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.