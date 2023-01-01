Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-250

52,400 KM

Details Description Features

$82,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$82,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

FX4 OFFROAD, POWERSTROKE 6.7L, PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-250

FX4 OFFROAD, POWERSTROKE 6.7L, PANO ROOF

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1688744981
  2. 1688744981
  3. 1688744981
  4. 1688744980
  5. 1688744980
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$82,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154556
  • VIN: 1ft7w2bt1kef26191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,400 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, MECHANIC OWNED. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW TRUCK. MUST BE SEEN. LOW KMS.

CERTIFIED

 

EASY TO FINANCE. OAC.

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

FX4 OFF ROAD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Row Auto

2019 Ford F-250 FX4 ...
 52,400 KM
$82,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 109,500 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra
116,500 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory