$15,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
SEL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
Used
101,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA2KU219961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives well. No engine lights on. Scratches on drivers side door and dent on passenger door as seen in pics
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
cruise_control
Power_Windows
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
