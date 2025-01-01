Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives well. No engine lights on. Scratches on drivers side door and dent on passenger door as seen in pics</p>

2019 Hyundai KONA

101,447 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL

12493342

2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K22AA2KU219961

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,447 KM

Vehicle runs and drives well. No engine lights on. Scratches on drivers side door and dent on passenger door as seen in pics

cruise_control
Power_Windows
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2019 Hyundai KONA