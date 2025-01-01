Menu
<p>GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLING SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NON SMOKER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW CAR. WELL MAINTAINED AND SERVICED REGULARLY. MUST BE SEEN.</p><p> </p><p>CERTIFIED</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. <br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />9AM-9PM <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br /><br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 <br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. <br /><br />CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT</p>

2019 Kia Forte

115,400 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX Limited

12569267

2019 Kia Forte

EX Limited

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD0KE080060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2019 Kia Forte