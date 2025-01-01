Menu
GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NON SMOKER, NEW BRAKES, VERY CLEAN. HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HARMAN KARDON FACTORY SOUND SYSTEM. MUST BE SEEN,

CERTIFIED

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 
NICK 647-834-5626 

ROW AUTO SALES INC 
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 
TRADES WELCOME! 
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2019 Kia Forte

115,033 KM

$16,777

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX Limited

2019 Kia Forte

EX Limited

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

$16,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,033KM
VIN 3kpf54ad0ke080060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Greyracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,033 KM

Vehicle Description

GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NON SMOKER, NEW BRAKES, VERY CLEAN. HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HARMAN KARDON FACTORY SOUND SYSTEM. MUST BE SEEN,

 

 

 

CERTIFIED

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$16,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2019 Kia Forte