Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>COMING SOON </div>

2019 Mazda CX-3

78,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12725658

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1751807413
  2. 1751807413
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKDC70K1455701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ajax, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 129,500 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited for sale in Ajax, ON
2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited 130,500 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Ajax, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 85,500 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2019 Mazda CX-3