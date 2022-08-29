Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

SE CVT

Location

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9143731
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC155772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT

ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE

VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT AND VERY WELL SERVICED AND MAINTAINED

SAFETY & WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

