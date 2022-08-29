$20,900+ tax & licensing
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
Location
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9143731
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC155772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT
ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE
VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT AND VERY WELL SERVICED AND MAINTAINED
SAFETY & WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
