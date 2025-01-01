Menu
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for sale in Ajax, ON

2020 Jeep Cherokee

108,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

12483282

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBXXLD601622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Jeep Cherokee