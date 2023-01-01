Menu
2021 Chevrolet Express

81,500 KM

Details Description Features

$62,555

+ tax & licensing
$62,555

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2021 Chevrolet Express

2021 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 155"

2021 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 155"

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$62,555

+ taxes & licensing

81,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350087
  • VIN: 1GCWGBF76M1300020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC REGISTERED,

UCDA MEMBER.

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

 9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 

NICK 647-834-5626  ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7   TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

