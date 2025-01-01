Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS, ONE OWNER, VERY CLEAN.</p><p> </p><div>CERTIFIED</div><div> </div><div> </div><div>EASY TO FINANCE. OAC.</div><div><br /><br />CERTIFIED </div><div> </div><div> FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. </div><div> BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.</div><div> PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />9AM-9PM </div><div> NICK 647-834-5626 <br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> ROW AUTO SALES INC </div><div> 509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </div><div> TRADES WELCOME! </div><div> OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. </div><div> </div><p>CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT</p><p> </p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

79,800 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12138360

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1738184083
  2. 1738184083
  3. 1738184083
  4. 1738184083
  5. 1738184083
  6. 1738184083
  7. 1738184083
  8. 1738184083
  9. 1738184083
  10. 1738184083
  11. 1738184083
  12. 1738184083
  13. 1738184083
  14. 1738184083
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4MC152393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS, ONE OWNER, VERY CLEAN.

 

CERTIFIED  EASY TO FINANCE. OAC.

CERTIFIED   FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.  BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

9AM-9PM  NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324    ROW AUTO SALES INC  509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME!  OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.  

CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Ajax, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GT 131,400 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr for sale in Ajax, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 228,500 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD, HYBRID, 77 KMS, ONE OWNER for sale in Ajax, ON
2019 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD, HYBRID, 77 KMS, ONE OWNER 77,500 KM $21,500 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4