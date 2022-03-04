Menu
1997 Jeep TJ

177,000 KM

$7,900

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

1997 Jeep TJ

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

177,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591546
  • VIN: 1J4FY29P0VP405346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

