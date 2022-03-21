Menu
2001 Ford Mustang

226,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2001 Ford Mustang

2001 Ford Mustang

2dr Cpe

2001 Ford Mustang

2dr Cpe

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8721578
  VIN: 1FAFP40461F222448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchased new(1 owner)

Never winter driven, always garage stored

Ford dealer serviced

New fuel pump May 2022

Cobra rims

Bullit front end brake kit, Bullit pedal kit

Eiback 2" lowering kit with struts and shocks

Magnaflow stainless dual exhaust

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

