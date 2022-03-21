$15,900+ tax & licensing
2001 Ford Mustang
2dr Cpe
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8721578
- VIN: 1FAFP40461F222448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchased new(1 owner)
Never winter driven, always garage stored
Ford dealer serviced
New fuel pump May 2022
Cobra rims
Bullit front end brake kit, Bullit pedal kit
Eiback 2" lowering kit with struts and shocks
Magnaflow stainless dual exhaust
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1