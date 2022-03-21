2001 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8721578

8721578 VIN: 1FAFP40461F222448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

