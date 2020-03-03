Menu
2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4794609
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

