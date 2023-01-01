Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

106,000 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087587
  • VIN: 2t1br32e76c662097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

