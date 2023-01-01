$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2006 Toyota Corolla
Location
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
106,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10087587
- VIN: 2t1br32e76c662097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
