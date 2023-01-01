2006 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10087587

10087587 VIN: 2t1br32e76c662097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.