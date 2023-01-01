Menu
2009 Kia Sportage

188,000 KM

Details

$8,900

$8,900 + tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2009 Kia Sportage

2009 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

2009 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9781735
  • VIN: kndje723897567082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

