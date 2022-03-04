Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Impala

185,000 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Impala

2010 Chevrolet Impala

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Impala

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459430
  • VIN: 2G1WD5EM6A1127258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 147,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 84,000 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 178,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory