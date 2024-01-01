$8,900+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
S
2010 MINI Cooper
S
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,000KM
VIN wmwmf7c56atz71968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
