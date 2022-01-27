Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

143,000 KM

Details Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8157553
  • VIN: 3G1TB5DG9BL105291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 189,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Focus SE
 159,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L
 167,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory