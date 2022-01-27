$5,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
143,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8157553
- VIN: 3G1TB5DG9BL105291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1