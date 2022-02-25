$10,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
183,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8361564
- VIN: 2A4RR5DG6BR726966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1