2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

267,000 KM

Details Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710721
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR379216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

