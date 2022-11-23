$9,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Verano
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9347398
- VIN: 1g4ps5sk5d4193356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
