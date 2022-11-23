Menu
2013 Buick Verano

155,000 KM

Details Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Location

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9347398
  • VIN: 1g4ps5sk5d4193356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

