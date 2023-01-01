$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
90,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2c4rc1cgxdr632934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail* 160,000 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord 153,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Colorado 170,918 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Email Alliston Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Call Dealer
705-435-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2013 Chrysler Town & Country