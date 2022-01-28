2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8254941

8254941 VIN: 5XYZU3LA9DG044337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

