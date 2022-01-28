Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

204,000 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Premium

Premium

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8254941
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LA9DG044337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

