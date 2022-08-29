$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9053056
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG1ER371014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1