Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Sonata

123,000 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

  1. 1677079121
  2. 1677079170
  3. 1677079217
  4. 1677079260
  5. 1677079307
  6. 1677079348
  7. 1677079386
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641791
  • VIN: 5npeb4ac4eh936892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 15,500 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Volt
75,346 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla
105,138 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory