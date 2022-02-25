Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

84,000 KM

Details Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8402916
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS6EW285678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 178,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler Town &...
 183,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Explorer L...
 147,000 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory