2014 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS6EW285678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
