2014 Mazda MAZDA3

285,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
285,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1bm1v76e1164377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2014 Mazda MAZDA3