Alliston Auto Centre
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,665KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10637961
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP1EL397508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,665 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
