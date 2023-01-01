Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

128,665 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

SV

SV

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,665KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10637961
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP1EL397508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

