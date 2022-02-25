2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8433846

8433846 VIN: 3VWD07AJ2EM397018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof

