2015 Ford F-150

182,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

12041275

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,000KM
VIN 1ftew1efxffc09632

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Automatic Headlights

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Call Dealer

705-435-6184

2015 Ford F-150