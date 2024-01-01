$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,000KM
VIN 1ftew1efxffc09632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
2015 Ford F-150