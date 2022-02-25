Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

47,000 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8361066
  VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU869632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

