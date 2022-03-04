Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Micra

175,000 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

S

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560205
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP5FL269756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2010 Chevrolet Impala
185,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 84,000 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 178,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory