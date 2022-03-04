$7,900+ tax & licensing
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2015 Nissan Micra
2015 Nissan Micra
S
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8560205
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP5FL269756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1