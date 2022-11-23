$20,900+ tax & licensing
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,900KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9393970
- VIN: 1c4pjmcs0gw129024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1