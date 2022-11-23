Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

144,900 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

144,900KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9393970
  • VIN: 1c4pjmcs0gw129024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 144,900 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit Co...
 210,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Verano
155,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory