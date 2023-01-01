Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

155,000 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9781768
  VIN: 1gtp6de10h1195898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

