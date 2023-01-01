$30,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2017 GMC Canyon
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
155,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9781768
- VIN: 1gtp6de10h1195898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1