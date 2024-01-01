Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota RAV4

182,000 KM

Details Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12041263

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

  1. 1734988706
  2. 1734988738
  3. 1734988769
  4. 1734988805
  5. 1734988833
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2t3zfrev6hw363747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

Used 2010 MINI Cooper S for sale in Alliston, ON
2010 MINI Cooper S 174,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale in Alliston, ON
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan 192,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SES for sale in Alliston, ON
2011 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SES 173,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4