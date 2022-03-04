$27,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Alliston Auto Centre
705-435-6184
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
64,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8604881
- VIN: 1FMCU9H9XJUB32343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1