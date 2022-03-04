Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 3 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8604881

8604881 VIN: 1FMCU9H9XJUB32343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,331 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

