Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

15,500 KM

Details Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Convenience 5-door Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Convenience 5-door Auto

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

  1. 1677077403
  2. 1677077449
  3. 1677077493
  4. 1677077539
  5. 1677077584
  6. 1677077623
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641788
  • VIN: 4s3gtaa6xk3743720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 95,600 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 123,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 15,500 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory