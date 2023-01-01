Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Encore

24,900 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alliston Auto Centre

705-435-6184

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

705-435-6184

  1. 1686409429
  2. 1686409464
  3. 1686409501
  4. 1686409536
  5. 1686409582
  6. 1686409616
  7. 1686409656
  8. 1686409689
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10051977
  • VIN: kl4cj2sb1lb035329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alliston Auto Centre

2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 119,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla
105,138 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit Co...
 219,500 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Alliston Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alliston Auto Centre

Alliston Auto Centre

7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1

Call Dealer

705-435-XXXX

(click to show)

705-435-6184

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory